Ajibade, Okoronkwo Up For CAF Women’s Player Of The Year Award

Rasheedat Ajibade and Esther Okoronkwo have been nominated for the CAF Women’s Player of the Year award, reports Completesports.com.

Super Falcons captain Ajibade was named Player of the Tournament at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in August.

The forward registered one goal, and two assists for the Super Falcons at the competition.

Ajibade has also been in fantastic form since moving to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

AFC Toronto star, Okoronkwo played a pivotal role in Justine Madugu’s side triumph in Morocco.

The 28-year-old registered two goals, and six assists for the Super Falcons at the biennial tournament.

Zambian forward, Barbara Banda, who won the award last year, and his compatriot, Rachael Kundananji are also in the running for the prestigious award.

Senegal’s Mama Diop, Black Queens of Ghana star Portia Boakye, Moroccan duo, Sanaa Mssoudy, and Ghizlane Chebbak were also nominated.

Also nominated are Malawian sisters Tabitha Chawinga and Temwa Chawinga.

By Adeboye Amosu




