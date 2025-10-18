Super Eagles Star Suffers Injury

FC Porto head coach Francesco Farioli has ruled Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi out of their Portuguese Cup tie away to lower division side Celoricense due to injury.

Sanusi sustained the injury in the Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup final Group C fixture against Benin Republic on Tuesday.

He had to go off in the second half and was replaced by fellow left-back Bruno Onyemaechi.

Speaking ahead of his team’s Cup encounter Farioli, quoted by A Bola, said”” Zaidu didn’t arrive in the best physical condition; he returned with a leg problem. He won’t be in Saturday’s game. Eustáquio arrived late but is available.”

This is one news the Super Eagles coaching crew would not want as they look ahead to next month’s African playoffs in Morocco.

The Eagles will face Gabon on November 13 and a win will see them take on either Cameroon or DR Congo in the final.

Sanusi had battled long-term injuries which saw him miss most of the Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers.

It is hoped he wouldn’t stay out for long as the Super Eagles hope to utilize the opportunity of the playoffs after losing the automatic qualification spot to South Africa.



