'An Amazing Leader' --Osimhen Hails Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has described teammate William Troost-Ekong as an amazing leader.



The Galatasaray star made this known after Nigeria’s 4-0 victory over Benin in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.



Osimhen, via his official Instagram handle, highlighted Troost-Ekong’s leadership both on and off the pitch.

“An amazing leader on and off the pitch.



You’ve always been there for each and every one of your teammates, thank you skippo.”



Outside football, Troost-Ekong is also recognized for his work with his foundation, which redistributes football kits to children in Nigeria and provides them with hope and inspiration.



