Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    ‘An Amazing Leader’ –Osimhen Hails Troost-Ekong

    Austin AkhilomenBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    'An Amazing Leader' --Osimhen Hails Troost-Ekong
    Troost-Ekong and Osimhen

    Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has described teammate William Troost-Ekong as an amazing leader.

    The Galatasaray star made this known after Nigeria’s 4-0 victory over Benin in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

    Osimhen, via his official Instagram handle, highlighted Troost-Ekong’s leadership both on and off the pitch.

    Read Also:Ndidi Appointed Besiktas’ Vice-Captain

    “An amazing leader on and off the pitch.

    You’ve always been there for each and every one of your teammates, thank you skippo.”

    Outside football,  Troost-Ekong is also recognized for his work with his foundation, which redistributes football kits to children in Nigeria and provides them with hope and inspiration.


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.