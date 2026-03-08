Adams Scores 7th LaLiga Goal Of The Season As Sevilla Draw 1-1 With Rayo Vallecano

Nigeria international Akor Adams was on target for Sevilla which was not enough as they settled for a 1-1 home draw with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday.

It was Adams’ seventh goal in the Spanish topflight this campaign.

While Adams played for 90 minutes, Chidera Ejuke was introduced in the 68th minute.

Also, it is now back-to-back stalemate in the league for the Europa League record holders.

Sevilla’s first counter led to the game’s first goal. The Seville club broke through the right, and former Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta sent in a cross into the box, which was tapped home by Adams.

Two minutes later, Adams had the chance to make it 2-0 after he was played in by Alexis Sanchez, but his effort went wide.

Adams had another chance to score a second goal, but missed in quick succession.

Also Read: He’s Very Physical And Can Score Goals –Azpilicueta Hails Adams

Rayo Vallecano equalised five minutes after the restart. Fran Perez won a foul on the edge of the Sevilla box after he was fouled by Azpilicueta.

The resulting free kick was placed into the top corner by the 23-year-old Spanish winger.

The draw leaves Sevilla in 13th position on 31 points in the league table.

By James Agberebi



