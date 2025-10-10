Adebayor Excited To Face Ronaldinho-Led Barca Legends In Abuja Champions Cup

With barely 15 days to the much-anticipated Champions Cup Game between Barça Legends and African Legends, former Arsenal and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor is relishing the opportunity to play against the Ronaldinho-led Barcelona Legends and to return to his homeland for the historic encounter on October 25.

The Togolese ex-international, who was crowned African Footballer of the Year in 2008, remains one of Africa’s most iconic football figures. Adebayor represented Togo at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, the country’s first and only appearance at the global showpiece — a milestone that cemented his place in African football history.

Champions Cup Game Set To Thrill Fans In Abuja

The Champions Cup Game, organised by Attom Foundation and supported by ZMB Homes and WGI, will feature global icons from FC Barcelona taking on African Legends.

The highly anticipated clash is scheduled to take place on October 25, 2025, at 3:00 p.m., inside the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The match promises not only world-class entertainment but also a powerful message of unity and empowerment, with a focus on supporting the Girl Child Initiative through sport.

Adebayor’s Glittering Career Across Europe and Beyond

Over an illustrious career spanning two decades, Adebayor played for several of Europe’s elite clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

His impressive résumé also features stints with Metz and Monaco in France, Real Madrid in Spain, İstanbul Başakşehir and Kayserispor in Turkey, as well as Club Olimpia in Paraguay and Semassi in his native Togo.

African Fans Anticipate a Night of Football Nostalgia

As the countdown continues, football fans across Africa are gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable event filled with nostalgia, skill, and celebration.

Supporters will also have the opportunity to meet and greet their favourite legends from Barcelona and across the African continent.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja



