Olowookere: Flamingos Can Achieve Something Special In Morocco

Flamingos head coach Bankole Olowookere is optimistic his side will have a positive outing at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans are drawn in Group D with France Canada, and Samoa.

The Flamingos have enjoyed a flawless preparation, winning all 10 friendly matches , netting 44 times without conceding.

Olowookere said his players are desparate to achieve something special in Morocco.

“This group has shown great attitude and unity,” Olowookere told thenff.com.

“They understand what it means to represent Nigeria, and I believe they can achieve something special in Morocco.”

Nigeria will open their campaign against Canada on Sunday, 19 October.

The Flamingos will take on New Zealand in a friendly in Casablanca on Friday (today).

By Adeboye Amosu



