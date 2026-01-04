AFCON 2025: Five Interesting Facts To Know Ahead Super Eagles Vs Mozambique

After a perfect record in the group phase at this year’s AFCON, Nigeria’s Super Eagles will face Mozambique in the round of 16.

The game will be played inside the 45,000 capacity Fes Stadium.

As Football fans look forward to the knockout match, here are FIVE interesting facts to know about previous clashes between the Super Eagles and Mozambique, as compiled by Completesports.com’s James Agberebi.

Super Eagles And Mozambique Will Be Meeting At AFCON For The Second Time

Monday’s round of 16 clash between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Mozambique will be the second time both countries will clash at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The first time both teams clashed at the AFCON was in the group stage at the 2010 edition in Angola which the Super Eagles won 3-0.

Mozambique Has Never Scored Against Super Eagles In A Competitive Match

The Super Eagles have clashed with Mozambique in three competitive encounters without conceding a goal.

Their first competitive match was on matchday One of the 2010 World Cup qualifiers in Maputo which ended 0-0.

In the penultimate round of the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Super Eagles hosted Mozambique in Abuja.

After a difficult tie, a 93rd minute goal by Obinna Nsofor sealed a 1-0 win for the Super Eagles.

First-Ever Meeting Between Super Eagles And Mozambique Was A Friendly Match

The first time the Super Eagles faced Mozambique was in a friendly match played in Maputo.

After 90 minutes the Super Eagles triumphed by a 1-0 scoreline thanks to a Gabriel Okolosi goal.

Mozambique Aided Super Eagles To Qualify For 2010 FIFA World Cup

The Mambas played a key role in the Super Eagles’ qualification to the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Going into the final round of matches in the qualifiers, the Super Eagles needed to beat Kenya in Nairo and hope Mozambique doesn’t lose to Tunisia in Maputo.

Things eventually went as planned as the Super Eagles beat Kenya 3-2, to pick the group’s sole ticket, while Mozambique pipped Tunisia 1-0.

Mozambique’s Group Stage Defeat To Super Eagles At 2010 AFCON Ended Their Campaign

Mozambique’s hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals of the 2010 AFCON was ended by the Super Eagles.

Going into the final group stage match, Mozambique with one point needed to beat the Super Eagles who had three points.

The Super Eagles had one win and one defeat in their opening two matches while Mozambique had one draw and one loss.

But at the end of 90 minutes the Super Eagles secured a comfortable 3-0 win to advance to the last eight.



