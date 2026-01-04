Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: Mozambique Coach Embraces Underdog Tag Ahead Super Eagles Clash

    Chiquinho Conde, head coach of Mozambique during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON match between Mozambique and Cameroon at the Adrar Stadium, Agadir on the 31 December 2025 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
    Mozambique head coach Chiquinho Conde conceded the Super Eagles are favourites to win their Round of 16 fixture, but insisted they will give the three-time champions a tough fight, reports Completesports.com.

    Nigeria, and Mozambique will battle for a place in the quarter-finals at the Complexe Sportif de Fès on Monday.

    The Super Eagles head into the game as the overwhelming favourites having won all their three group games.

    Mozambique recorded just one win in the group stage, and finished third in Group C behind defending champions Cote d’Ivoire, and Cameroon.

    The Mambas have also never won a game against Nigeria (one draw and four defeats).

    Conde however believed they can rewrite history this time around.

    “We have shown that we have a strong and competent team,” Conde said ahead of the game.

    “Against Cote d’Ivoire and Cameroon, we failed the details, but now it’s kill-kill. Nigeria are favourites but let’s face the game with humility, tranquillity and lot of responsibility.

    ” We’ve come to this stage with respect, now we’re going to show what we can do.”

