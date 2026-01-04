Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Can’t Win Title — Kerr

    AFCON 2025: Super Eagles starting lineup against Uganda in Fez
    Coach Eric Chelle rotated his starting lineup against Uganda with seven changes from the team that beat Tunisia in their last game.
    Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Dylan Kerr says the Super Eagles have no chance of lifting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

    The Super Eagles have impressed in the competition, enjoying a perfect group stage record, with nine points from three matches.

    Kerr Doesn’t Fancy Super Eagles

    Despite Eric Chelle’s side impressive group stage record, Kerr is not convinced they can win the title.

    “Nigeria should have a good team but they didn’t qualify outright for the World Cup, so something must not be good on the side of their game,” Kerr told Flashscore.

    “Not really, the good run in the group stage puts them under pressure because they have won all of them. Usually, the teams that struggle end up making the semi-finals and final.”

    On Nigeria Vs Mozambique

    Kerr also shared his thoughts on Nigeria’s Round of 16 tie with the Mambas of Mozambique.

    “You never know. It will be a tough game, and can go either way. I fancy Mozambique to give Nigeria a good game,” he added.

