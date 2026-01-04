AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Will Take Each Game At A Time –Onuachu

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has disclosed that the team won’t put themselves under unnecessary pressure ahead of Monday night’s round of 16 clash against Mozambique in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that the three-time AFCON champions booked their place in the last 16 by finishing top of Group C with six points from three matches, while Mozambique finished as one of the best third-placed teams after the conclusion of the preliminaries.

In a chat with Footy Africa, Onuachu stated that winning the competition remains Super Eagles’ priority.



“Before coming here, we have it at the back of our mind to win the AFCON but we have to take it each game at a time and avoid putting unnecessary pressure on ourselves.



“It’s always great to represent your national team and it is the dream of every player. I’m happy to be here and will give my best to help the team.”



