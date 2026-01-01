AFCON 2025: Alebiosu To Remain With Super Eagles Despite Injury

Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Alebiosu will remain with Nigeria despite his injury setback, reports Completesports.com.

Alebiosu suffered a deep cut on his right leg in Nigeria’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations last group game against the Cranes of Uganda on Tuesday night.

According to Blackburn Xtra, the right-back underwent a scan on Wednesday to ascertain the severity of the injury.

It has now been confirmed that he will be sidelined for a couple of weeks, despite reports of a month-long absence.

The 24-year-old will remain with Nigeria during AFCON and will not return to Blackburn.

Alebiosu made his debut for the Super Eagles in the win over Uganda.

The Super Eagles, who have an hundred percent record at AFCON 2025 will face the Mambas of Mozambique in the Round of 16 in Fès next week Monday.

By Adeboye Amosu



