Chelsea Sack Head Coach Enzo Maresca

Premier League giants Chelsea have parted ways with their head coach Enzo Maresca.

Maresca leaves Stamford Bridge reportedly due to growing tensions between him and senior officials at the club.

The Blues announced the Italian’s exit through statement on their official website.

“Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company,” the statement reads.

“During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club.

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.

“We wish Enzo well for the future.”

Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior is rumoured to be the favourites to replace the former Leicester City coach.



