Done Deal: Super Falcons Striker Joins Mexican Club Cruz Azul Femenil

Mexican club Cruz Azul Femenil have completed the signing of Super Falcons striker Uchenna Kanu, reports Completesports.com.

The 28-year-old linked up with Cruz Azul on a free transfer.

Kanu recently left National Women’s Soccer League, NWSL, club Racing Louisville FC following the expiration of her contract.

The forward is returning to familiar territory, having previously played in the Liga MX for Tigres UANL.

Read Also:AFCON 2025 Diary Day 14: Mozambique Await Super Eagles As Knockout Drama Takes Shape

Kanu won the league title with UANL during her first season at the club.

The player contributed 23 goals and six assists in 38 appearances during the title winning campaign.

Her time at Racing Louisville was disrupted by injury, but it still included notable moments, including the fastest brace in league history and a reputation as one of the club’s most dangerous forwards when fit.

Kanu is Cruz Azul’s sixth signing of the transfer window.

By Adeboye Amosu



