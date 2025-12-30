AFCON 2025: Chelle Starts Uzoho, Alebiosu, Onuachu Vs Uganda

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has rested some of his top stars for tonight’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group C clash with the Cranes of Uganda,reports Completesports.com.

Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus shot stopper Francis Uzoho will start in goal, his first appearance for the Super Eagles since a Round of 16 fixture against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the last AFCON.

Ryan Alebiosu will start at right-back – his maiden appearance for the Super Eagles.

Calvin Bassey, Igoh Ogbu,and Bruno Onyemaechi will complete the back four.

Chelle opted for the duo of Raphael Onyedika and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in midfield.

Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu, and Victor Osimhen will line up upfront.

Super Eagles X1 Vs Uganda

Uzoho – Alebiosu, Igoh, Bassey, Bruno – Onyedika, Dele-Bashiru – Chukwueze, Onuachu, Simon, Osimhen

By Adeboye Amosu



