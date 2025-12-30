AFCON 2025: Chelle Starts Uzoho, Alebiosu, Onuachu Vs Uganda

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has rested some of his top stars for tonight’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group C clash with the Cranes of Uganda,reports Completesports.com.
Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus shot stopper Francis Uzoho will start in goal, his first appearance for the Super Eagles since a Round of 16 fixture against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the last AFCON.
Ryan Alebiosu will start at right-back – his maiden appearance for the Super Eagles.
Read Also:Uganda Vs Nigeria Live Blogging – AFCON 2025 Group C Matchday 3
Calvin Bassey, Igoh Ogbu,and Bruno Onyemaechi will complete the back four.
Chelle opted for the duo of Raphael Onyedika and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in midfield.
Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu, and Victor Osimhen will line up upfront.
Super Eagles X1 Vs Uganda
Uzoho – Alebiosu, Igoh, Bassey, Bruno – Onyedika, Dele-Bashiru – Chukwueze, Onuachu, Simon, Osimhen
By Adeboye Amosu
Well I think that’s a fairly pragmatic line up. He probably should have also rested Osimhen considering he is one yellow card away from suspension for the round of 16 Knock out stage- trying Cyril Desser or Fago Lawal in his place won’t be bad options for this dead rubber match.
I think I agree with the former SE legend Friday Ekpo on this. My initial thought was that there should be a 100% change of personnel from the starting line-up against Tunisia 4 days ago, but that may not augur well for Coach Chelle’s records if his wards loses the “dead rubber,” largely irrelevant game today against Uganda.
However, I suggest the coach should not play the 4 stars already on a yellow card to avoid any chance of getting booked and getting suspended for the crucial business stage- the round of 16 knockout action. Let’s see how Amas Obasogie performs in goal in a high stake competitive match; Chidozie Awaziam replaces booked Semi Ajayi in Centre back pairing with Bassey; Chukwueze or Ejuke can replace Lookman; and either of Fago Lawal, Cyril Dessers or Paul Onuachu takes the place of booked Osimhen.
I suggest Chelle should rest Osayi Samuel in RFB and let the lad from Blackburn Rovers, Ryan Alebiosu( not sure if I got that spelling right). In Midfield he might rest Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi for the crucial knockout stage round of 16 match, and their place he has a plethora of options in Tochukwu Nnadi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Usman Mohammed, Ebenezer Akinsamiro etal in Midfield.
Osimhen makes any striiking partner look great.I won’t be surprised Paul Onuachu have a fantastic game
No one is attacking the coach or complaining about the composition of the team because that’s how normal tribes or humans behave.
I hope we could back to past situations especially the last AFCON where certain regular forum members were so missed off because the team was not dominated by players from their regions.
Hopefully we can maintain same decorum in subsequent team selection.
May Eagkes continue to fly higher.