    AFCON 2025: Chelle Unveils Super Eagles Starting X1 Vs Morocco

    Super Eagles starting lineup in AFCON 2025 quarter-final win against Algeria.
    Coach Jose Mourinho tipped the Super Eagles as his third best team with a good chance to win the 2025 AFCON. The Eagles have to overcome the host country Morocco and their supporters in the semi-final to remain on track for the trophy.
    Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has named his starting X1 for tonight’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final encounter against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

    Chelle made only one change to the team that defeated the Desert Foxes of Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-final.

    Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali as expected will take his position in goal.

    Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, and Bruno Onyemaechi will feature in defence.

    Raphael Onyedika will take the place of captain Wilfred Ndidi in the Super Eagles midfield.

    The Club Brugge star will line up alongside Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi.

    Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen will lead the attack. He will be supported by Ademola Lookman, and Akor Adams.

    Super Eagles X1 vs Morocco

    Nwabali

    Osayi-Samuel
    Ajayi
    Bassey
    Onyemaechi

    Onyedika
    Onyeka
    Iwobi

    Lookman
    Akor
    Osimhen


