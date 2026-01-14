AFCON 2025: Chelle Unveils Super Eagles Starting X1 Vs Morocco

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has named his starting X1 for tonight’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final encounter against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Chelle made only one change to the team that defeated the Desert Foxes of Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-final.

Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali as expected will take his position in goal.

Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, and Bruno Onyemaechi will feature in defence.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Troost-Ekong Upbeat Super Eagles Will Beat Morocco

Raphael Onyedika will take the place of captain Wilfred Ndidi in the Super Eagles midfield.

The Club Brugge star will line up alongside Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi.

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen will lead the attack. He will be supported by Ademola Lookman, and Akor Adams.

Super Eagles X1 vs Morocco

Nwabali

Osayi-Samuel

Ajayi

Bassey

Onyemaechi

Onyedika

Onyeka

Iwobi

Lookman

Akor

Osimhen



By Adeboye Amosu



