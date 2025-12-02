AFCON 2025: Hull City In Talks With NFF To Delay Ajayi’s Release

Hull City are in talks with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in a bid to extend Semi Ajayi’s stay before his release for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will open their camp for the competition in Cairo, Egypt on December 10.

Ajayi is expected to arrive camp the following day, but Hull City want to delay his arrival for three more days, according to Hulldailymail.

It’s also understood that FIFA are preparing to sanction players leaving on or after December 15, which would enable the defender feature against Millwall at the Den on December 14.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Chelle Unveils Super Eagles’ Provisional List

The 31-year-old will miss up to seven games should Nigeria make it all the way to the final.

Despite losing Ajayi for around a month, it’s understood the Tigers have no plans to dip into the transfer market to seek a short-term replacement.

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C with Tanzania, Tunisia, and Tanzania.

Eric Chelle’s side who reached the final two years ago before losing to hosts Ivory Coast will face Tanzania in their opening fixture in Fez on Tuesday, 23 December.

By Adeboye Amosu





