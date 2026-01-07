AFCON 2025: I Like To See Osimhen Win Highest Goal Scorer –Mikel Obi

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has said he hopes to see Victor Osimhen finish as top scorer at this year’s AFCON in Morocco.

Osimhen has been one of the outstanding players for the Super Eagles at this year’s tournament.

The Galatasaray star has so far scored three goals and provided one assists in four matches.

Commenting on the Super Eagles players who have impressed since the commencement of the tournament, Mikel singled out Osimhen, skipper of the side Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi for praise.

“I like to see Victor Osimhen win the highest goalscorer because he deserves it. Ademola Lookman as well playing really well. Both of them absolutely on fire,” Mikel said on The Obi One podcast.

“Alex Iwobi in this tournament has been absolutely fantastic. I have been waiting for this from Alex Iwobi for a long time. Finally we can see the Alex Iwobi that we all know, playing well, everything going through him, creating chances, those passes.

“Of course Ndidi, the captain as well, the mainstay of the team who keeps the balance. Everything is working perfectly for the team but we have to go on now and win the tournament.”

Ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final tie with Algeria, Mikel admitted it will be a difficult fixture for the Super Eagles.

“We have to win the next game, we have to make sure we approach the game the right way because it’s going to be a very difficult game against Algeria,” he said.

“I have watched them play a couple of times. They are a very good team, play as a team. They are very aggressive, they’ve got good and quality players, so we have to be on our A-game.

“There shouldn’t be any hindrance, distraction, or negativity. So we have to make sure we sort out any negativity that’s going to happen.

“Are the players being paid their bonuses? Whatever they have been promised needs to be sorted out before this game. I believe we can go all the way and win it.”



