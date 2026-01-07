AFCON 2025: We Only Managed Three Chances Against Algeria –DR Congo Captain, Mbemba

Captain of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Chancel Mbemba, has said his team’s counter-attack approach against Algeria, in their AFCON 2025 round of 16 clash only saw them manage just three scoring opportunities.

Adil Boulbina’s stoppage time strike was enough to settle a hard-fought encounter against DR Congo.

The hard-fought win sent Algeria into the quarter-finals of this year’s AFCON where they will meet Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Played in down the left by fellow substitute Ramiz Zerrouki, Boulbina outpaced former Manchester United defender, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, cut back inside and unleashed a right-footed shot that went in off the underside of the bar for the only goal of the game.

Speaking to beIN Sport (via DZ Foot) Mbemba attributed Algeria’s goal to divine intervention.

” We’re disappointed, but I believe the Congolese people are proud of us because we gave our all on the pitch from start to finish. God allowed Algeria to score the final goal.

“We played our style of football, we waited for Algeria in midfield to launch quick counter-attacks, but we only managed three chances.”

The Desert Foxes are now unbeaten against DR Congo in seven encounters (recording three wins and four draws).

Up next for the two-time AFCON champions is a last eight contest with the Super Eagles.

The last time both teams met at the AFCON was in the semi-finals of the 2019 edition, which the North Africans won 2-1 courtesy of a Riyad Mahrez stoppage time goal.



