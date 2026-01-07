Serie A: Orban On Target As Verona Hold Napoli

Nigerian international Gift Orban was at his best mettle as he scored a goal in Hellas Verona’s 2-2 draw against Napoli in Wednesday’s Serie A game.



Orban, who was making his 15th appearance, has netted five goals and bagged one assist this ongoing season with Verona.

Verona took a surprising lead with the move that started from their own half, finishing with Chiekh Niasse’s low cross from the right for Martin Frese to turn in from three yards with a cheeky back-heel flick.



The visitor doubled their lead in the 27th minute thanks to a well-converted spot kick from Gift Orban, sending the away fans into a frenzy.



Second-half efforts from Scott McTominay and Giovanni Di Lorenzo saw Napoli recover from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Verona in Serie A.



