Sadiq Set To Join Valencia On Permanent Transfer

Sadiq Umar is set to join Valencia on a permanent transfer, reports Completesports.com.

According to Radio MARCA, Real Sociedad have agreed a transfer with Valencia for the striker.

Read Sociedad will receive around €5m as transfer fee.

The Nigeria international will sign a three-year contract.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Valencia, scoring five goals in 16 league appearances.

Valencia,who are battlling to escape relegation are in need of more firepower upfront.

Sadiq is expected to be available Valencia’s league clash with Valencia at the Mestalla this weekend.



