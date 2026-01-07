AFCON 2025: Call Osimhen To Order –Ex-International Tells NFF

Former Nigerian international Samuel Elijah has advised the Nigeria Football Federation to call Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to order in order not to disrupt the unity of the team ahead of Saturday’s quarter-finals clash against Algeria in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Despite enjoying a highly productive outing, netting two goals against Mozambique in the round of 16, both of which were set up by Ademola Lookman, the Galatasaray striker became visibly frustrated in the 64th minute after his teammate opted against passing the ball to him in a promising attacking move.



Osimhen’s reaction was immediate and intense, as he openly vented his anger at Lookman in full view of teammates, officials, and spectators.

However, reacting to the development, Elijah, in a chat with Footy Africa, called on the NFF to call Osimhen to order and also focus on himself rather than trying to control other players on the pitch.



“I was disappointed with what I saw. It is disgraceful and let me say this: Osimhen needs to understand that he is one of our best players on the team, not the best player. The Nigeria Football Federation and the coaching crew should call him to order to ensure he does not disrupt the unity of the team.



“Lookman is equally a big player and a former African Footballer of the Year like himself, and he deserves to be respected, especially after assisting his brace during the game.



“Personally, I like Victor Osimhen because of his commitment and passion, but he has to understand that he is not the coach. He should focus on himself rather than trying to control other players on the pitch. The team is playing well at the moment, and the last thing we need is for anyone to create division and disunity with a childish attitude.”



