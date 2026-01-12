AFCON 2025: Ighalo Backs Super Eagles To Beat Morocco

Odion Ighalo is rooting for the Super Eagles to beat the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final, Completesports.com reports.

The three-time champions will be up against the hosts at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles have caught the eye with their impressive performances at the AFCON 2025 finals.

Eric Chelle’s side totally outplayed the Desert Foxes of Algeria in the quarter-final last Saturday.

Nigeria also remain the only team with a hundred percent record in the competition.

Ighalo is predicting a difficult duel for the Super Eagles against Walid Regragui’s men but is upbeat they will reach the final.

“The players must be mentally ready for the game. They will be under pressure against Morocco. You know the Moroccan team is young, they are mobile, and very fast on the ball too,” Ighalo told SuperSport.

“If Nigeria want to win that game,the players must put it in more effort than they did against Algeria, and silence that stadium. I believe they have the ability to do that.”

By Adeboye Amosu



