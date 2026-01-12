AFCON 2025: Algeria FA Files Complaint To CAF, FIFA Over ‘Biased’ Officiating In Loss To Nigeria

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has filed official complaints with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA over ‘biased’ refereeing decisions in its 2025 AFCON quarter-final defeat to Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

FAF, in a statements, said the calls made by Senegalese official, Issa Sy, damaged trust in African refereeing and has asked for an investigation.

Also, FAF is also calling on CAF to ban Sy and remove him from the tournament with immediate effect.

Algeria lost 2–0 to the Super Eagles thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, ending the Desert Foxes’ campaign.

After a dominant first half display, the Super Eagles took the lead in the 47th minute as Osimhen nodded home Bruno Onyemaechi’s cross.

Ten minutes later Adams made it 2-0 as he received a pass from Osimhen, rounded the keeper before slotting into an empty net.

However, the match ended in chaos, with arguments involving players and officials, as well as an attempted pitch invasion.

Meanwhile, CAF has said it has opened an investigation and referred the case to its Disciplinary Board.



