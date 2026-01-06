AFCON 2025: Ighalo Lauds ‘Exceptional’ Super Eagles After Win Over Mozambique

Former international Odion Ighalo has hailed Super Eagles’s performance in the win over the Mambas of Mozambique, reports Completesports.com.

Éric Chelle’s men thrashed the Mambas 4-0 in their Round of 16 encounter at the Complexe Sportif de Fès on Monday night.

Victor Osimhen bagged a brace with Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams also on target for the three-time champions.

Ighalo Thumbs Up Super Eagles

Ighalo was impressed with the way the Super Eagles dominated the game.

“They are in the quarterfinals and the way they did it today was exceptional,” Ighalo said on Supersport.

“From start to finish, they dominated the game. And one thing I like about this game again, is the same pace they used from the start, the same pace they’re using to finish the game, even after four zero they were still going.

“Again, I’ve not seen the Eagles play like this in the last few years. So I’m happy about this game.”

The Super Eagles will face the winner of the Round of 16 tie between Algeria and Democratic Republic of Congo in the quarter-finals.

By Adeboye Amosu



