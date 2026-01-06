Former Super Eagles Coach Joins Saudi Club Al-Ula FC

Jose Peseiro has been appointed new head coach of Saudi First Division League outfit Al-Ula FC, reports Completesports.com.

The erstwhile Super Eagles head coach last managed Egyptian Premier League club, Zamalek.

The 65-year-old was sacked after four months by the former African champions.

The Portuguese said he is motivated to achieve success with the team.

“Very proud to start this new chapter at AlUla FC. 🇸🇦,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“More than just a club, I embrace the mission to represent a historic region with an incredible vision for the future. The ambition here is huge, and so is my motivation.

“Thank you for the trust and the warm welcome. Time to get to work! 💪.”

Al-Ula FC currently occupy fourth position on the table.

Peseiro will be hoping to help them secure promotion to the Saudi Pro League.



By Adeboye Amosu



