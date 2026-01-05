AFCON 2025: Mozambique To Miss Key Duo Vs Super Eagles

Defender Nené, and midfielder Edmilson have been ruled out of Mozambique’s 2026 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 encounter against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Nené and Edmilson are down with muscle and knee injuries, respectively.

There is however some positive news coming from the Mambas’ camp with four key players available for the game.

Right-back Calila has recovered from a muscle injury, and is available for selection.

Despite having developed flu-like symptoms in recent days, Guima, Witi, and Gildo are also now in perfect condition to face the Super Eagles.

The Mambas will be up against the Super Eagles at the Complexe Sportif de Fès tonight.

The game will kick-off at 8pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



