Viktoria Plzen Confirm Durosinmi’s Transfer To Pisa

Czech club Viktoria Plzen have confirmed Rafiu Durosinmi is on the verge of linking up with Serie A club Pisa.

According to reports, Pisa have already agreed a deal worth €9m plus a further €2m in performance-related add-ons with Plzen for the 23-year-old.

“Nigerian striker Rafiu Durosinmi will not travel with Viktoria to a training camp in Benidorm, Spain, on Monday due to intense negotiations over his transfer to one of Europe’s elite competitions,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“There is a long-term agreement with the player that in the event of an interesting offer from abroad that would satisfy him and the club’s expectations, he will not be prevented from transferring,” explains Adolf Šádek, chairman of the board of directors and general director of the club.

“We now have such an offer on the table and we are intensively negotiating the player’s transfer to one of the elite European competitions. For this reason, Rafiu Durosinmi will not travel with the team to the game camp in Benidorm, Spain tomorrow,” he confirms the current interest in the player’s services.”

The former Karvina forward has scored 13 goals in 32 league appearances for Plzen this season.

By Adeboye Amosu




