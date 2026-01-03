AFCON 2025: Nigeria’s Good Run In Group Stage Puts Them Under Pressure –English League Title Winner

Former Leeds United defender Dylan Kerr has said Nigeria’s Super Eagles impressive performance in the group stage at this year’s AFCON will put them under pressure heading into the knockout rounds.

The Super Eagles breezed through the group stage with a 100 percent record.

Eric Chelle’s side defeated Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda to emerge as one of the favourites for the title.

But Kerr, who was part of the Leeds United side that won the English topflight title in the 1991-1992 season, believes the impressive group stage display results mask weaknesses inside the side that will be exposed in the knockout rounds.

“Nigeria should have a good team but they didn’t qualify outright for the World Cup, so something must not be good on the side of their game,” Kerr told Flashscore.

Also Read: AFCON 2025: Work On Your Substitutions –Ex-Super Eagles Star Advices Chelle

Asked why the Super Eagles, with a 100 percent record in the preliminary round, cannot win the AFCON, the 58-year-old replied: “Not really, the good run in the group stage puts them under pressure because they have won all of them. Usually, the teams that struggle end up making the semi-finals and final.”

Commenting on Monday’s round of 16 clash with Mozambique, Kerr predicted a tough encounter.

“You never know. It will be a tough game, and can go either way. I fancy Mozambique to give Nigeria a good game.”



