AFCON 2025: Oliseh Warns Super Eagles Ahead Of Mozambique Clash

Former Nigeria international Sunday Oliseh has warned the Super Eagles that the round of 16 will be a different ball game compared to the group stage.

The Super Eagles won all their three Group C matches against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

In the three matches in the preliminary stage, Eric Chelle’s side scored eight goals and conceded four.

“We’re starting the round of 16. What changes here now is that if you lose, you go home,” the 1994 AFCON title winner said on the Sunday Oliseh Global Insight Football show.

“It is no longer important how beautiful you play; what matters is the result, and that is why the Super Eagles have to make sure their priority is not conceding.

Also Read: AFCON 2025: Mozambique Will Be Physical But Eagles Will Be Victorious –Amoo

“The last game the Super Eagles played, after the noise against Tunisia, and how well they didn’t play against Tanzania, against Uganda, was the best game I’ve seen them play in a long time.

“The organisation was there, the change of play, the compactness, the way they were able to stop the opposition from trying to hurt us is something you don’t see in the team.”

The former Juventus and Ajax star praised Chelle’s tactics against Uganda.

“Kudos to the manager. I know a lot of people have been killing this man when it was going bad, but when it’s going good, give him kudos.

“It’s clear that the team have better organisation and Nigeria is going to need to play in a totally different way.

“Different from the first two games, but similar to the third game. Stay compact, keep the opposition from playing and then hitting them.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



