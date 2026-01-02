AFCON 2025: Injured Dessers Returns To Club; Alebiosu, Nnadi Miss Eagles’ Training Over Injury, Sickness

Cyriel Dessers’ campaign for Nigeria’s Super Eagles at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco has ended due to a thigh injury.

Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe disclosed this on Friday.

The team’s spokesperson said Dessers has now returned to his Greek club Olympiacos.

He said young right-back Ryan Alebiosu was at the team’s training session on Friday but did not participate and that his recovery from a leg injury is in progress.

Also, he added that midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi sat out of training as he is down with cold.

Desser did not feature in any of the Super Eagles’ three Group C fixtures against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

Alebiosu made his Super Eagles debut in their final group match against Uganda where he sustained the injury.

As for Nnadi, he was introduced in the second half in the encounter with Uganda.

Meanwhile, head coach Eric Chelle has told the players to put the group stage successes behind and refocus for the knockout phase.

The Super Eagles will face Mozambique in the round of 16 on Monday, 5 January in Fes.

This would be the second meeting between the Super Eagles and Mozambique at the AFCON, after their first contest in the group stage at the 2010 edition in Angola.

Goals from Osaze Odemwingie (brace) and Yakubu Aiyegbeni secured a 3-0 win for Nigeria.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



