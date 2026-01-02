AFCON 2025: Mozambique Will Be Physical But Eagles Will Be Victorious –Amoo

Former Golden Eaglets coach Fatai Amoo has expressed optimism that the Super Eagles will overcome the Mambas of Mozambique in the round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Super Eagles booked their place in the last 16 by finishing top of Group C with six points from three matches, thanks to victories over Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda.



Nigeria will now face Mozambique on Monday night, January 5, at Fez Stadium, the same venue used throughout the group stage.

Speaking with Completesports.com, Amoo, who advised the Super Eagles to be clinical in front of goal, stated that he expects a physical game from Mozambique.



“It’s a perfect game for the Super Eagles considering the fact that the Mambas will be physical against Nigeria.



“Notwithstanding, I expect Nigeria to come out victorious going by the players at our disposal. We have the players who can take control of the game and also cause nightmares for their defenders.



“But then, the Super Eagles must maintain total concentration and avoid conceding any goal against Mozambique.”



