    AFCON 2025: Osimhen, Lookman Benched; Onuachu, Chukwueze, Start For Super Eagles Vs Egypt

    Super Eagles starting lineup against Morocco in AFCON 2025 semifinal match in Rabat
    Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has named his starting X1 for tonight’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations third-place encounter against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

    Chelle made several changes to his starting line-up with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Wilfred Ndidi named among the substitutes.

    Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali will keep his place in goal .

    The trio of Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Bruno Onyemaechi will feature in defence alongside Igoh Ogbu, who will take the place of suspended Calvin Bassey.

    Raphael Onyedika, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Samuel Chukwueze will line-up in midfield.

    The duo of Moses Simon, and Adams Akor will support Paul Onuachu in attack.

    Super Eagles X1 Vs Egypt

    Nwabali

    Osayi-Samuel
    Ajayi
    Ogbu
    Onyemaechi

    Onyedika
    Dele-Bashiru
    Chukwueze

    Simon
    Akor
    Onuachu


