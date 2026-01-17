AFCON 2025: Osimhen, Lookman Benched; Onuachu, Chukwueze, Start For Super Eagles Vs Egypt

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has named his starting X1 for tonight’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations third-place encounter against the Pharaohs of Egypt.
Chelle made several changes to his starting line-up with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Wilfred Ndidi named among the substitutes.
Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali will keep his place in goal .
The trio of Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Bruno Onyemaechi will feature in defence alongside Igoh Ogbu, who will take the place of suspended Calvin Bassey.
Raphael Onyedika, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Samuel Chukwueze will line-up in midfield.
The duo of Moses Simon, and Adams Akor will support Paul Onuachu in attack.
Super Eagles X1 Vs Egypt
Nwabali
Osayi-Samuel
Ajayi
Ogbu
Onyemaechi
Onyedika
Dele-Bashiru
Chukwueze
Simon
Akor
Onuachu