AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Edge Egypt Via Penalties, Bag Bronze Medal

The Super Eagles won their ninth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bronze medal after defeating Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout in Saturday’s third-place game at the Casablanca’s Mohammed V Stadium.



The Egyptian had the first taste of the Super Eagles goalpost in the 2nd minute after a quick pass from the North African caught the Nigerian defense napping, but Stanley Nwabali was quick to save the ball.



The three-time AFCON champions had their first shot on target in the 13th minute thanks to Akor Adams’ low drive shot that was calmly saved by Egypt goalkeeper Khaled Sobhi.

In the 26th minute, a quick interchange of passes between two Egyptian players found Mohamed Salah in Nigeria’s 18-yard box, but he couldn’t beat the Chippa United goalkeeper.



The Super Eagles broke the deadlock in the 35th minute through Adams’ header, for his third goal of the competition. However, the goal was cancelled by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) due to Paul Onuachu’s elbow on an Egyptian defender. He was also shown a yellow card for the incident.



Nigeria had another opportunity to open the first goal after a through pass found Adams in the 42nd minute, but the ball was intercepted by Ramy Rabia.



At the start of the second half, an outside shot from Onyedika was saved by the Egyptian goalkeeper before another shot from Simon a few minutes later failed to threaten the goalkeeper.



In the 59th minute, a long-range shot from Mostafa Mohamed went way wide of the goalpost to keep the scoreline goalless.

Adams could have broken the deadlock in the 78th minute, but a push from behind from an Egyptian defender denied the Sevilla striker a goal-scoring opportunity. However, there was a VAR check to determine if there was a push on Adams from behind, which was later waved off.



All attempts for both teams to score the winning goal proved abortive after 90 minutes, sending the game to a penalty shootout.



The Super Eagles won the penalty shootout 4-2 to claim their ninth AFCON bronze medal.







MATCH STATISTICS



Nigeria 0-0 Egypt





GOAL SCORERS: NIGERIA



Nil



GOAL SCORER: EGYPT



Nill





LINE-UP: NIGERIA



Stanley Nwabali



Osayi-Samuel



Semi Ajayi



John Ogbu



Raphael Onyemaechi



Moses Simon



Frank Onyedika



Fisayo Dele-Bashiru



Samuel Chukwueze



Akor Adams



Paul Onuachu





SUBSTITUTES



Ademola Lookman



(Onuachu, 45 min)



Alex Iwobi



(Osayi-Samuel 64 min)



Chidera Ejuke



(Samuel Chukwueze 91 min)





Chidozie Awaziem



(Semi Ajayi 93 min)







HEAD COACH: Eric Chelle





LINE-UP: EGYPT





Khaled Sobhi



Mohamed Hany



Ramy Rabia



Trézéguet



Emam Ashour



Mohamed Salah



Mostafa Mohamed



Hamdi Fathi



Mohanad Lasheen



Zizo



Mostafa Shobeir







SUBSTITUTES



Omar Marmoush



(Zizo, 60 min)



Mahmoud Saber



(Trézéguet, 61‎ min)



Ibrahim Adel



(Mostafa Mohamed 73 min)





HEAD COACH: Hossam Hassan Hussein







By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



