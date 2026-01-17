AFCON 2025: Chelle Admits Selection Headache Ahead Super Eagles Vs Egypt

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle admitted that he is yet to decide his first X1 for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations third-place encounter against Egypt.

Nigeria and Egypt will clash at Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca on Saturday (today).

The West Africans were in action against hosts Morocco on Wednesday.

The game lasted 120 minutes, with the Atlas Lions prevailing 4-2 on penalities.

Victor Osimhen is doubtful for the game with injury ,while centre-back Calvin Bassey is suspended.

Chelle said his players are tired from the busy schedule of the competition.

“I spoke about that, just told the truth, you cannot play two games in 48 hours with the same intensity,” Chelle told reporters in Casablanca.

“You have to wait 72 hours, this is not me who says this. It is the doctor and all of these guys who know the body and I think that we were tired (before the Morocco game). So I had two options, maybe take a risk change all of the team and if we lost you will tell me, ‘ahh why you change the team.’

“But my decision, I made the choice, the choice is not good but this is football. Sometimes, you lose some shots.

“For the third place, we have the same problem, same context, the players are tired, played the whole tournament, played 48 hours ago, so I will think only do my choice.

“My philosophy will be, we want to win this game. So will put the best players for this game.”

By Adeboye Amosu



