Super Eagles Must Learn To Push Themselves To The Limit –Ex-Arsenal Defender

Former Arsenal defender Johan Djourou has advised the current Super Eagles to learn to push themselves to the limit if they are to make any possible impact.



Djourou, who noted that the three-time AFCON champions will not be at the World Cup for a second time in a row, told Footy Africa that the Super Eagles during the days of Austin Okocha, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, and Joseph Yobo showed more hunger compared to the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and others.



He stated that the current Super Eagles are blessed with an array of talents but questioned if the players are pushing themselves to the limit.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Chelle Admits Selection Headache Ahead Super Eagles Vs Egypt



“I think it’s a tough [question] because they haven’t, for example, they haven’t qualified for the last two World Cups, if I’m not mistaken and before, they were always there. Like when the likes of [Austin Jay Jay] Okocha, Yakubu [Aiyegbeni] were playing, The likes of [Joseph] Yobo and those kind of players. So, I mean the creativity is there.



“Maybe I would say the experience is there as well, but, I mean when you say Victor Osimhen and [Alex] Iwobi, all the players, Lookman that they have, they have great, great players. Maybe not as impactful as they were before.



“Like the game has changed as well. You know, those guys before, I would say were very hungry. And now, the football mentality has changed, you know, so I would say that you have great talents, but I don’t know if they’re pushing themselves to the limit that exactly what they were doing back in the days.”



