Done Deal: NWSL Club Orlando Pride Sign Super Falcons Defender

Super Falcons defender Nicole Payne has sealed a move to National Women’s Soccer League, NWSL, club Orlando Pride, reports Completesports.com.

The 24-year-old moved to Orlando Pride as a free agent after severing ties with Portland Thorns.

Payne was signed by Portland Thorns from French outfit, Paris Saint-Germain.

Read Also:Durosinmi Named Man Of The Match On Serie A Debut

The left-back featured 19 times for Portland Thorns.

Before making the jump overseas, Payne played collegiately for the University of Southern California where she scored three times.

The player switched allegiance to Nigeria in 2021 after previously representing United States of America in 2021.

She has made two appearances for the 10-time African champions.

By Adeboye Amosu



