Durosinmi Named Man Of The Match On Serie A Debut

Rafiu Durosinmi won the Man of Match award following Pisa’s 1-1 draw with Atalanta at the Arena Garibaldi on Friday night, reports Completesports.com.

The stalemate ended the visitors’ three-game winning run in Serie A.

Atalanta took the lead through Nikola Krstović in the 83rd minute.

Read Also:Atalanta Make Lookman Transfer Decision

Durosinmi then came off the bench to restore parity for Pisa four minutes later.

The Nigerian rose superbly to meet a cross from the right and powered a header low inside the far post.

It was the 23-year-old’s maiden outing for the Black and Blues.

He recently linked up with Alberto Gilardino’s side from Czech First Division club, Viktoria Plzen.

By Adeboye Amosu



