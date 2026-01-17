Durosinmi Named Man Of The Match On Serie A Debut

Rafiu Durosinmi won the Man of Match award following Pisa’s 1-1 draw with Atalanta at the Arena Garibaldi on Friday night, reports Completesports.com.
The stalemate ended the visitors’ three-game winning run in Serie A.
Atalanta took the lead through Nikola Krstović in the 83rd minute.
Durosinmi then came off the bench to restore parity for Pisa four minutes later.
The Nigerian rose superbly to meet a cross from the right and powered a header low inside the far post.
It was the 23-year-old’s maiden outing for the Black and Blues.
He recently linked up with Alberto Gilardino’s side from Czech First Division club, Viktoria Plzen.
By Adeboye Amosu