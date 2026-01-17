AFCON 2025: Egypt Duo Suspended For Super Eagles Clash

The Confederation of African Football, CAF has suspended Egypt midfielder Marwan Attia and forward Salah Mohsen for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations third-place encounter with Nigeria.

The duo’s suspension is directly related to their conduct after Egypt’s defeat to the Terangha Lions of Senegal in the semi-final.

Attia made a gesture suggesting that the referees had been bribed, while Mohsen was suspended for making mocking gestures toward Senegalese journalists.

Mohsen has made one appearance for the Pharaohs in Morocco. He captained Egypt in their last group game against Angola.

Attia has registered one goal, and one assist in four appearances for Hossam Hassan’s side.

The Pharaohs will be up against the Super Eagles at the Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca on Saturday (today).

The game will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



