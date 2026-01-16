Atalanta Make Lookman Transfer Decision

Atalanta are looking to keep winger Ademola Lookman until the end of the season, reports Completesports.com.

Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce have been linked with a January move for Lookman.

The Yellow Canaries are ready to offer €5m for his loan until the end of the season, with an obligation to buy for €37m.

Fenerbahce are reportedly ready to offer Lookman a salary exceeding €9m per season, plus add-ons.

Atalanta will only sanction the Nigeria international’s sale for at least €40m, according to Calciomercato.com.

Lookman has scored three goals in 16 appearances across all competitions for La Dea this season.

The 28-year-old is currently away on international duty with Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

He has scored thrice and provided five assists for the Super Eagles in Morocco.

By Adeboye Amosu



