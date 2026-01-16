AFCON 2025: We’ll Fight To Beat Super Eagles — Egypt Coach Hassan

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has declared that the Pharaohs will give their all to to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

Mohammed V Sports Complex,Casablanca will host the third- place encounter between Egypt and Nigeria on Saturday.

The two teams will be looking to end their campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on a winning note.

Egypt lost 1-0 to the Terangha Lions of Senegal in the semi-final, while the Super Eagles fell 4-2 on penalities to hosts Morocco.

Hassan said it is important for the Pharaohs to secure a podium finish.

“We will fight for victory tomorrow in order to get on the podium and close the AFCON on a positive note,” Hassan said during his pre-match press conference.

Hassan said he was satisfied with the level of his team throughout the competition despite ups and downs in some matches.

“The most important thing now is to capitalize on the achievements of this AFCON and correct the mistakes in preparation for the next competitions,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



