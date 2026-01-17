AFCON 2025: Nwabali Named MOTM in Super Eagles’ Win Over Egypt

Stanley Nwabali won the Man of the Match award in Super Eagles’ 2025 Africa Cup of Nations third-place encounter against the Pharaohs of Egypt, reports Completsports.com.

Éric Chelle’s side won the keenly contested encounter 4-2 on penalities.

Both teams battled to a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes.

Nwabali was the hero for the Super Eagles in the shootout.

The Chippa United saved twice, from Mohamed Salah, and Omar Marmoush to help the Super Eagles win the game.

It would be recalled that five Super Eagles players previously won the award at the AFCON 2025 finals.

Semi Ajayi, Ademola Lookman, and Raphael Onyedika won the Individual accolade in the group stage.

Lookman won the award in the Round of 16 encounter against Mozambique, while Victor Osimhen picked up the prize in the quarter-final against Algeria.

By Adeboye Amosu



