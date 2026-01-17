AFCON 2025: Perfect Gift For Nigerians –Ekpo Reacts After Eagles’ Penalty Victory Vs Egypt

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has lauded the Super Eagles for winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal.



Recall that Nigeria salvaged pride after securing a hard-fought 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Egypt in Casablanca on Saturday.



After a tense goalless draw through regular time, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali emerged as the hero, denying Egypt’s star duo, Mohammed Salah and Omar Marmoush, in the shootout.

Ademola Lookman sealed the triumph by converting the decisive penalty, capping a resilient performance from the three-time champions.



Reacting after the game, Ekpo, in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that the Super Eagles have given Nigerians something to celebrate after their penalty loss against Morocco.



“Perfect gift for Nigerians to celebrate with after narrowly losing the semi-final clash against Morocco on penalties. This penalty victory over Egypt shows the players’ determination to win the bronze medal.



“Yes, this is not what many Nigerians wanted from the Super Eagles at the tournament; however, they fought a good battle and still deserve to be praised for their performance in Morocco.”



