    EPL: Uche Benched As Sunderland Defeat Crystal Palace

    Austin Akhilomen
    Uche
    Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche was benched for the entire 90 minutes as Crystal Palace lost 2-1 to Sunderland in Saturday’s Premier League game.

    The Nigerian international has made 10 appearances for Palace this ongoing season and has yet to register his name on the scoresheet.

    Things looked good for the Eagles when Yeremy Pino pounced on an error from Robin Roefs to give them the lead after 30 minutes.

    However, Palace were ahead for just three minutes as Enzo Le Fee swept home from Nordi Mukiele’s low cross, and the hosts were then in complete control at the Stadium of Light.

    Regis Le Bris’ men eventually got their reward 19 minutes from time, with Brobbey’s right-footed finish crashing in off the bar, much to the delight of the home faithful.


