AFCON 2025: How Super Eagles Rated In Win Over Egypt

Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalities in the third-place match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game…

Stanley Nwabali 8/10

The hero for the Super Eagles on the night. The Chippa United goalkeeper saved twice in the shootout.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 7/10

Another impressive performance from the right-back. He was replaced by Alex Iwobi after sustaining an injury.

Semi Ajayi 7/10

Kept things tight at the back in the absence of the suspended Calvin Bassey. He left the pitch injured late in the game.

Igoh Ogbu 7/10

Took the place of Calvin Bassey. The Slavia Prague star formed a good understanding with Semi Ajayi.

Bruno Onyemaechi 7/10

An excellent display from the energetic defender. Onyemaechi has made the left -back position his own.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Nwabali Named MOTM in Super Eagles’ Win Over Egypt

Raphael Onyedika 7/10

An improved performance from the defensive midfielder. He will however need to work more on his passing.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru 7/10

The Lazio playmaker missed Nigeria’s first penalty in the shootout. Dele-Bashiru gave a good account of himself in the game.

Samuel Chukwueze 7/10

He started the game very well but fizzled out afterwards.Chidera Ejuke took his place late on.

Adams Akor 7/10

Akor has gradually become an important player for the Super Eagles. Gave Nigeria the lead in the shootout.

Moses Simon 7/10

The Paris FC winger worked hard in the game. Kept his cool to score in the shootout

Paul Onuachu 6/10

He had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half. The striker was replaced by Ademola Lookman after the break.

Substitutes

Ademola Lookman 6/10

Made a huge impact after replacing Paul Onuachu. He scored the decisive goal for Nigeria in the shootout.

Alex Iwobi 5/10

Took the place of Bright Osayi-Samuel in the 65th minute, and immediately made his impact felt.

Chidera Ejuke N/A

A late replacement for Samuel Chukwueze.

Chidozie Awaziem N/A

He came in for Semi Ajayi late in the game.



