    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    AFCON 2025: How Super Eagles Rated In Win Over Egypt

    Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalities in the third-place match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game…

    Stanley Nwabali 8/10

    The hero for the Super Eagles on the night. The Chippa United goalkeeper saved twice in the shootout.

    Bright Osayi-Samuel 7/10

    Another impressive performance from the right-back. He was replaced by Alex Iwobi after sustaining an injury.

    Semi Ajayi 7/10

    Kept things tight at the back in the absence of the suspended Calvin Bassey. He left the pitch injured late in the game.

    Igoh Ogbu 7/10

    Took the place of Calvin Bassey. The Slavia Prague star formed a good understanding with Semi Ajayi.

    Bruno Onyemaechi 7/10

    An excellent display from the energetic defender. Onyemaechi has made the left -back position his own.

    Read Also:AFCON 2025: Nwabali Named MOTM in Super Eagles’ Win Over Egypt

    Raphael Onyedika 7/10

    An improved performance from the defensive midfielder. He will however need to work more on his passing.

    Fisayo Dele-Bashiru 7/10

    The Lazio playmaker missed Nigeria’s first penalty in the shootout. Dele-Bashiru gave a good account of himself in the game.

    Samuel Chukwueze 7/10

    He started the game very well but fizzled out afterwards.Chidera Ejuke took his place late on.

    Adams Akor 7/10

    Akor has gradually become an important player for the Super Eagles. Gave Nigeria the lead in the shootout.

    Moses Simon 7/10

    The Paris FC winger worked hard in the game. Kept his cool to score in the shootout

    Paul Onuachu 6/10

    He had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half. The striker was replaced by Ademola Lookman after the break.

    Substitutes

    Ademola Lookman 6/10

    Made a huge impact after replacing Paul Onuachu. He scored the decisive goal for Nigeria in the shootout.

    Alex Iwobi 5/10

    Took the place of Bright Osayi-Samuel in the 65th minute, and immediately made his impact felt.

    Chidera Ejuke N/A

    A late replacement for Samuel Chukwueze.

    Chidozie Awaziem N/A

    He came in for Semi Ajayi late in the game.


