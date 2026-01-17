AFCON 2025: How Super Eagles Rated In Win Over Egypt

Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalities in the third-place match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game…
Stanley Nwabali 8/10
The hero for the Super Eagles on the night. The Chippa United goalkeeper saved twice in the shootout.
Bright Osayi-Samuel 7/10
Another impressive performance from the right-back. He was replaced by Alex Iwobi after sustaining an injury.
Semi Ajayi 7/10
Kept things tight at the back in the absence of the suspended Calvin Bassey. He left the pitch injured late in the game.
Igoh Ogbu 7/10
Took the place of Calvin Bassey. The Slavia Prague star formed a good understanding with Semi Ajayi.
Bruno Onyemaechi 7/10
An excellent display from the energetic defender. Onyemaechi has made the left -back position his own.
Raphael Onyedika 7/10
An improved performance from the defensive midfielder. He will however need to work more on his passing.
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru 7/10
The Lazio playmaker missed Nigeria’s first penalty in the shootout. Dele-Bashiru gave a good account of himself in the game.
Samuel Chukwueze 7/10
He started the game very well but fizzled out afterwards.Chidera Ejuke took his place late on.
Adams Akor 7/10
Akor has gradually become an important player for the Super Eagles. Gave Nigeria the lead in the shootout.
Moses Simon 7/10
The Paris FC winger worked hard in the game. Kept his cool to score in the shootout
Paul Onuachu 6/10
He had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half. The striker was replaced by Ademola Lookman after the break.
Substitutes
Ademola Lookman 6/10
Made a huge impact after replacing Paul Onuachu. He scored the decisive goal for Nigeria in the shootout.
Alex Iwobi 5/10
Took the place of Bright Osayi-Samuel in the 65th minute, and immediately made his impact felt.
Chidera Ejuke N/A
A late replacement for Samuel Chukwueze.
Chidozie Awaziem N/A
He came in for Semi Ajayi late in the game.