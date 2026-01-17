AFCON 2025: I’m Disappointed We Couldn’t Bring The Trophy To Nigeria –Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has expressed disappointment that he and his team could not bring the 2025 AFCON trophy to Nigeria.

The Super Eagles ended their campaign at this year’s AFCON in a high after defeating Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the third-place playoff.

The game was decided via penalties after 90 minutes ended goalless.

Super Eagles first choice Stanley Nwabali was the star of the match was he saved the spot kicks of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

Ademola Lookman converted the winning spot kick as he sent the Egyptian keeper the wrong way.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Chelle praised his players for giving their all.

“I was so disappointed for my players because they gave everything during this AFCON and this moment I’m very proud of them,” Chelle said.

“I’m very proud to be the coach of Nigeria, we gave everything for one month and it’s so good right now because it wasn’t easy but I’m very proud of them, they’ve earned my respect.

“I’m disappointed we couldn’t bring the trophy to Nigeria but hopefully we will bring it in the next edition.”

By James Agberebi in Casablanca

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Casablanca



