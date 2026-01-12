AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Are Superior To Morocco –Mette

Former Djibouti coach Julien Mette says the Super Eagles are superior to Morocco ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final clash in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



The three-time AFCON champions edged Algeria 2-0 in a dominant display in the quarter-final, while Morocco defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 to reach this stage.



Speaking with Foot RMC, Mette stated that the Super Eagles are a well-structured team that are capable of killing any team from the break and set pieces.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Train Behind Closed Doors Ahead Morocco Showdown



He also faulted the host dependency on Ibrahim Diaz for goals and creativity in the attack.



“Offensively, Nigeria is superior to Morocco. On the Moroccan side, there’s Brahim Diaz emerging, but if he goes out…



“Nigeria is capable of doing everything, killing you on the break, in structured attack, on set pieces.”







