AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Can Win Title In Morocco — Onazi

Former Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi is rooting for the team to win a fourth title at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Éric Chelle’s side head into the competition with so much pressure following their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Malian dropped a number of well known names including Maduka Okoye, and Tolu Arokodare from his final squad for the tournament.

The likes of Tochukwu Nnadi, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, and Salim Fago Lawal have been invited to the team for the first time.

Onazi Backs Super Eagles

Onazi insisted that it should not stop the team from aiming for the title.

“Just like our team in 2013, we had many new players who made people not believe in us, We knew we had a huge task in front of us, and we decided to give it our best. We were able to lift the title. I expect the same from this set of players.” the former Lazio star told Footy Africa.

“Forget about what anyone thinks and go hard, real hard, to try and win the title. Once you wear that jersey, it does not matter when you play. What matters is your heart.”

Recipe For Success

Onazi further charged the players to give their all on the pitch.

“Give your all to the team and remember that you are representing the whole of Nigeria. More than 200 million people are looking up to you. Just do your best and leave everything on the pitch,” he added.

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C with Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

The West Africans will be up against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in their first game on Tuesday, 23 December in Fez.

By Adeboye Amosu



