Shearer Predicts Defeat For Arokodare’s Wolves Against Arsenal

England legend Alan Shearer has backed Arsenal to defeat Tolu Arokodare’s struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

Arsenal’s slip-up at Aston Villa has opened things up at the top again with the gap between them and Manchester City just two points.

Villa who netted a stoppage time goal against Arsenal, are just a further point behind in third.

The Gunners have the chance to bounce back to winning ways as they will host rock-bottom Wolves on Saturday.

Ahead of the fixture, Shearer believes Arsenal will inflict more woes on Wolves.

“There hasn’t been an uplift at all from Wolves,” Shearer said on Metro. “They have just two points in the league. They don’t score any goals and basically, I give them no chance and no hope this weekend and for their survival chances.

“Wolves aren’t far off being the worst Premier League team in history. I don’t see any positive from them this season and I can’t see any improvement happening. They tried changing management and there’s been no improvement.

“Arsenal need a nice, positive win and to get a bit of belief and confidence back – and as I said, if you need one game at home after a defeat, you’d want Wolves.”

Arokodare is yet to open his goals account in the Premier League since his summer move from Genk. He has scored only two goals which was in the Carabao Cup.

The striker did not make the Super Eagles final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



