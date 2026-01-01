AFCON 2025: Super Eagles To Have Closed Door Training Sessions Ahead Mozambique Clash

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will have a closed door sessions today (Thursday) and Friday ahead of their second round clash with Mozambique at the 2025 AFCON.

This was revealed by the Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe.

According to Efoghe, Chelle said he needs time to prepare for the clash with Mozambique without any form of distraction.

The Super Eagles finished top of Group C with nine points thanks to wins against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

Also Read: AFCON 2025: Alebiosu To Remain With Super Eagles Despite Injury

They will now face Mozambique who finished as one of the best third placed teams.

This would be the second time the Super Eagles and Mozambique will cross paths at the AFCON after their first encounter at the 2010 edition in Angola.

Both teams clashed in the group stage in Angola with the Super Eagles winning 3-0.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



