    AFCON 2025: Super Eagles To Have Closed Door Training Sessions Ahead Mozambique Clash

    AFCON 2025: Striker Paul Onuachu and Coach Eric Chelle at the Eagles training ground. Onuachu was nominated with others to speak to journalists at the training mixed zone.
    Nigeria’s Super Eagles will have a closed door sessions today (Thursday) and Friday ahead of their second round clash with Mozambique at the 2025 AFCON.

    This was revealed by the Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe.

    According to Efoghe, Chelle said he needs time to prepare for the clash with Mozambique without any form of distraction.

    The Super Eagles finished top of Group C with nine points thanks to wins against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

    They will now face Mozambique who finished as one of the best third placed teams.

    This would be the second time the Super Eagles and Mozambique will cross paths at the AFCON after their first encounter at the 2010 edition in Angola.

    Both teams clashed in the group stage in Angola with the Super Eagles winning 3-0.

    By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco


