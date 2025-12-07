AFCON 2025: Udinese To Release Okoye December 14

Udinese head coach Kosta Runjaic has confirmed Maduka Okoye will be released for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, 14 December.

FIFA announced this week that clubs can release players by December 15, one week before the start of the competition.

Clubs were earlier expected to release players on December 8.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Vs Egypt Friendly Get New Date

Okoye is expected to be named in Nigeria’s squad for the AFCON 2025 finals by head coach Eric Chelle.

The goalkeeper will leave for international duty after Udinese’s Serie A clash with Napoli on December 14.

“We’re considering this issue. After Napoli, we’ll probably no longer have Rui Modesto, Okoye, Bayo, and Zemura, but we’ve known about it for some time,” Runjaic was quoted by the club’s official website.

” Kamara won’t be available against Genoa, perhaps he’ll return against Napoli. We’re evaluating who to play on the wings, but it’s something that will become a reality after the Napoli match. For the Genoa match, everyone except Atta and Kamara is available.”



